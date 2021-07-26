Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Daisy Street
Mini Smock Dress In Ditsy Floral
£21.99
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Crack the dress code Spot print Round neck Long sleeves Elasticated cuffs Regular fit True to size
Need a few alternatives?
Monki cares
Short Flounce Dress
BUY
£35.00
Monki
Jaded London
Mix Fairy Print Tie Front Mesh Dress
BUY
£48.00
JADED LONDON
H&M
Denim Dungaree Dress
BUY
£24.99
H&M
Reformation
Marlowe Dress
BUY
£98.00
Reformation
More from Daisy Street
Daisy Street
Blue Argyle Knitted Vest
BUY
£25.00
Urban Outfitters
Daisy Street
Daisy Street Relaxed T-shirt With Groovy Chick Back Pri
BUY
£21.99
ASOS
Daisy Street
Daisy Street Relaxed T-shirt With Groovy Chick Print
BUY
£19.99
ASOS
Daisy Street
Oversized Sweater Vest
BUY
$32.00
ASOS
More from Dresses
Halston
Draped Asymmetric Sleeve Midi Crepe Dress
BUY
$208.34
Amazon
Ellames
Pleated Casual Swing Midi Dress With Belt
BUY
$27.99
Amazon
S.L. Fashions
Foil Cape Chiffon Dress
BUY
$51.81
Amazon
Iwemek
High Elasticity Halter Maxi Gown
BUY
$39.95
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted