Tweezerman

Mini Slant Tweezer

£13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Fitting any tiny bag (or budget!) without sacrificing unparalleled precision, Tweezerman’s Mini Slant Tweezer features the same ingeniously angled, hand-filed tips as its full-size forebear, despite being clutch-compatible. Perfectly aligned to ensure they close evenly and firmly, these allow you to pluck meticulously – offering clean, smooth, strong removal even if hairs are fine or short. Made from stainless steel, they’re durable and easy to clean, plus they come in two striking shade options – vibrant ‘Bahama Blue and bright pink ‘Geranium’ – to suit your aesthetic.