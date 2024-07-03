Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Staud
Mini Shirley Bag
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Mini Shirley Bag
BUY
$295.00
Staud
JW PEI
Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
BUY
£52.00
£71.00
JW PEI
Kate Spade
Katy Textured Leather Bamboo Bag
BUY
£255.00
£395.00
Kate Spade
JW PEI
Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
BUY
$136.00
JW PEI
More from Staud
Staud
Pink Ilana Gown
BUY
$75.00
$375.00
Rent The Runway
Staud
Tommy Blue Swimmers Beaded Bag
BUY
$20.00
$295.00
Rent The Runway
Staud
Kai Crisscross Halter Top
BUY
£120.62
Saks Fifth Avenue
Staud
Shirley Mini Bucket Bag
BUY
$250.00
Bloomingdale's
More from Top Handle
Staud
Mini Shirley Bag
BUY
$295.00
Staud
JW PEI
Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
BUY
£52.00
£71.00
JW PEI
Kate Spade
Katy Textured Leather Bamboo Bag
BUY
£255.00
£395.00
Kate Spade
JW PEI
Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
BUY
$136.00
JW PEI
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted