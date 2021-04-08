Karité Shea Butter

Mini Shea Cream

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At BLK + GRN

Exposure to the elements, hand-washing and contact with household cleansers and chemicals all weaken the skin’s barrier, leading to dryness, chapping and even cracking. Rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins A and E, Crème Mains hand cream helps restore moisture and reinforce the skin’s barrier while leaving skin smooth, plump and baby soft. No Frills. Using a unique technology that eliminates the need for irritating chemicals, our formula soothes and repairs even the most sensitive skin. This hand cream is sustainably sourced and supports the livelihood of rural African women and their communities. Palm Oil - Palm oil is an exceptional moisturizer that helps soften the skin while maintaining (or restoring) its elasticity. It also has high levels of potent antioxidants that have been proven to bolster pro-aging efforts. Karité’s palm oil is sustainably sourced from Ghana, without harming the rainforests.