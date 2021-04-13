United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Paravel
Mini See-all Vanity Case
$65.00
At Paravel
The compact version of our See All Vanity Case is easy to wipe down, lightweight, structured, and comes in either our signature Ecocraft canvas or satin-smooth nylon. The Mini See-All is made from 1 upcycled plastic water bottle, and boasts a clear view window so you can keep tabs on what’s inside. When traveling, use it in conjunction with its larger counterpart to carry makeup, pills, and travel-sized toiletries. During the day, toss it in your gym bag or work tote as a stand-alone makeup bag. It’s spacious enough to fit all your go-to products and the clear window will help you locate that lucky lipstick in a flash.