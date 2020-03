Pamela Love

Mini Scarab Pendant

$140.00 $105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pamela Love

A small yet weighty solid silver hand-carved scarab beetle rests perfectly on a delicate cable chain. In ancient Egypt, the scarab beetle was associated with the divine manifestation of the early morning sun. The scarab Hieroglyph refers to the ideas of existence, manifestation, development, and growth. Available in sterling silver.