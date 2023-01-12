Paris Hilton

Mini Refrigerator, Pink

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

FASHION MEETS FUNCTION: As cute as it is compact. An iconic addition to any bathroom vanity, makeup desk, bedroom or office desk. Top dorm room essentials! Exterior: 9.3" x 7"x 10". Interior storage: 5.5" x 5.3" x 7.9". Includes removable shelf and door pocket. CHILL OUT: Keep your cosmetics and drinks cool. Unwind with a mini wine bottle but also perfect for face mask skin care, creams, serums and more. Optimal temperature for your beauty products without causing them to freeze or congeal as it would in your standard kitchen fridge THAT'S HOT: Treat yourself to a self care spa day. Relax while your face oils, essential oils and hair masks refresh your inner glow. Retain warmth for your preheated facial spa towels, cosmetic waxes, green tea or coffee without having to rewarm over and over. HELLO GORGEOUS: The cosmetic fridge door dons a makeup mirror with a dimmable LED light to help perfect your makeup and get selfie ready. No ring light needed when sitting in front of this fridge. Store all your makeup bag contents in this mini fridge and never go without your must-haves. Loves it. SHINE ON: Slay on the go with the convenient built-in carry handle! Great for glamping, music festivals and hotels. Includes AC cord for home use and DC cord for car/mobile use. Insulation maintains already achieved temperature for up to several hours when unplugged depending on the environment. Sliv your best life with this Paris Hilton mini refrigerator, which is just what you need to keep luxury cosmetics, skin care, beauty items and even makeup bag contents fabulous. The LED light will illuminate the mirror on the front of the door with the push of a button. This light is dimmable, just hold the button down until you reach the perfect glow. Apply your makeup with just the right lighting and be camera ready for your Sliving selfies. Treat yourself to a self care day. Relax while your face oils, essential oils and hair masks refresh your inner sparkle. This fridge retains warmth for your preheated facial spa towels, cosmetic waxes, green tea or coffee without having to rewarm them over and over. Fridge stays warm at 131°F. Switch from that's hot to a cooler mode with the toggle switch on the back. This mini fridge can help keep your snacks and drinks cool up to 32°F below ambient temp of surrounding air and can cool to a maximum cool temperature of 40°F, depending on the environment. Paris Hilton's mini refrigerator is not just for beauty, you can store up to six cans of your favorite 12-oz drinks, or even mini bottles of wine. No matter what you choose to store in this mini fridge, the shelves and door pocket are removable so you can customize your storage space to fit your needs. Cute and compact in size, this fits perfectly in a dorm room, on an office desk or atop a dresser, and is also ideal to take on the go. Includes an AC cord (120V) for home use and DC cord (12V) for car/mobile use so you can be red carpet ready no matter where you are. Available in 3 colors to match any decor or aesthetic, aqua, white and of course pink. An excellent gift for every shining star in your life. Check out all Paris Hilton offers to make your home and kitchen more glamorous, so you too can be a #bossbabe.