Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Sexual Wellness
Simply Pleasure
Mini Rabbit Jelly Vibrator
£7.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Simply Pleasure
Simply Pleasure recommends Check items to add to the cart or select all Kinx Aqua Slix Water-based Lubricant 250ml £11.95
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lovehoney
Adrien Lastic Triball Anal Beaded Butt Plug
$16.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
DETAILS
We-Vibe
We-vibe Sync
$199.00
from
We-Vibe
BUY
DETAILS
Pleasure Works
Blue Venus Waterproof Vibrator
$24.00
from
Good Vibrations
BUY
DETAILS
LELO
Ora™ 2
$189.00
from
LELO
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
DETAILS
Bellesa
Bff Bundle: 2x Aurora
$199.00
$149.00
from
Bellesa Boutique
BUY
DETAILS
Adam and Eve
Intimate Curves Rechargeable Wand
$69.95
$59.95
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
DETAILS
Womanizer
Premium
$219.00
$156.75
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
DETAILS
B-Vibe
Snug Plug 2
$45.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted