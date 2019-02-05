Search
Products fromShopThe New Neutrals
Fivestory New York

Mini Pvc Top Handle Bag In White

$178.00
At Fivestory
The Mini PVC Top Handle Bag in Light Blue from Fivestory New York. Flap magnetic clasp and zipper closure. 4in. drop. Gold chrome detail. 3in. W x 7.5 in. L x 6in. H. Removable purse. Adjustable removable strap.
Featured in 1 story
New Spring Accessories from Fivestory
by Amanda Randone