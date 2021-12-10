ELEPHAS

Wireless Support: ELEPHAS W13 video projector designed with the latest WIFI connection which compatible with the Android/iPhone/Windows 10. Synchronize the smartphone screen just need once-time WIFI connection. Wired Connection: No WIFI environment? ELEPHAS phone projector has thought about it, no expensive adapter needed, you can connect projector to your iPhone with a original cable line easily. Ultimate Visual Experience: Excellent performance of the mini HD movie projector based on the powerful parameters: Full HD 1080P input and 24-bit true-color support, and 200" screen. Brilliant big-screen visual experience accessible. Enjoy Unbounded & Humanized Design：Smart projector upgrade noise reduction technology, built-in speaker, provide original audio fidelity and fills your room with impressive, overwhelming sound, enhance your immersion in the movie experience. Diffuse reflection technology applies is more friendly to the eyes than TV, protection against direct light harm. ★Recommend 6 to 10 feet distance to get the best eye protection and projection. Design for Feeling & Specialty Support: Versatile and portable video projector, quipped with VGA/USB/HDMI/AV/SD/Audio/Wireless Connect, compatible with Roku Stick, Fire-TV, and adapts to Chromecast, External Speakers, USB Disk, PS4/XBOX, Laptop/PC, DVD Player, Mobile Phone. And possess CE, FCC, RoHS, PSE certificates, and 5-years factory support. In pursuit of customer satisfaction, for any questions, we will be here for you 24-7-365.