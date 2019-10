Brahmin

Mini Priscilla Ballington Embossed Leather Satchel

$325.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Brahmin's Mini Priscilla Satchel the "it"-bag of the season, and it's easy to see why. Featuring a geometric edge and a footed bottom, this chic style is a petite version of the signature Priscilla. Carry it in hand, or change up your look on a whim with the removable shoulder strap.