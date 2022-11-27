Uniwit

Mini Portable Vocal/instrument Microphone

The length of the microphone is only 58mm,small and lovely. Compatible with iphone sumsung,laptop,computor,notebook and othe smart phone. Desktop mic stand, easy to install.Mini handheld condenser microphone for voice recording & internet chatting. Just plug and record, anytime anywhere without external power supply.- Light weight, high quality, easy to take along. Please note the the phone of android only listen the song you sing after recording and the phone of IOS system can be listenning while singsing. Uniwit®Mini Portable Vocal/Instrument Microphone For Mobile phone laptop Notebook Apple iPhone Sumsung Android With Holder Clip Specification: Use:Mobile Sing;network recording CONDENSER MICROPHONE Unidirectional Frequency Response:30HZ~20KHZ Ourput Impedance:<200Ω Sensitivity:-30dB+/-3db(0dB=1V/PA AT 1KHZ) Power:3V Interface:3.5M(Work with any 3.5mm-equipped device) Wiring lenghth:~1.5M Package: 1 * Mini Microphone 1 * Stand For Microphone