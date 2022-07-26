YABER

🎁【Come With Newest Projector Screen & 720P Native & 6000 Lumens】 V2 projector come with a Condenser Screen for free!!! Condenser Screen has the latest Light function, if viewed from the front, the brightness of the projection screen will immediately increase by 25%. (The dark side of the screen is the front) Real resolution is 1280x720P(1920x1080p supported), Aspect Ratio: 4:3/16:9, Contrast Ratio:9000:1. If you have any questions about how to use the screen, please feel free let us know. 🌈【Latest Wireless connection & Wide compatibility】Yaber V2 Mini Beamer supports the WiFi connection for iOS / Android systems and can freely mirror films / videos / photos / games from your smartphone or other Miracast-enabled devices on a large screen. With multiple connections: HDMI, USB, VGA, AV, audio, TF card, this phone projector is compatible with TV Box, Fire Stick TV, Chromecast, PC, laptop, Macbook, tablet, external speakers, iPhone and Android smartphone. 🎬【Zoom Function/Large Projection Screen】V2 has a screen reduction function that almost no mini projector can accommodate, and the projection screen can be reduced to 75% by adjusting the screen without moving the projector. Small size, easy to store and carry. And because the projection screen is large, you can enjoy the big screen like a immersive movie theater at home. ❤ Recommend 6 to 10 feet distance to get eye protection and best projection. 🔊【 HiFi Stereo & Latest Advanced Cooling System】 The V2 LED projector has built-in 3W dual stereo speakers with SRS sound system provides a great auditory sense experience without external speakers. Updated an advanced and silent cooling system with 3 fans running simultaneously. Adopt the latest smareco technology to minimize lamp power consumption to extend the useful life of the lamp to a maximum of 100,000 hours. 💌【Small but Powerful】Only 2.2lb, this portable projector is very suitable for home movie entertainment, backyard, games, yoga, and party usage. YABER provides 6-Month back and 5-Year repair, lifetime professional technical support. Any problems, please feel free to us know anytime. NOTICE: Cannot connect to WiFi or WiFi is not stable is not a quality problem and can be solved by Firmware Upgrade. If you have any problem, our after-sales support will reply you within 24 hours asap.