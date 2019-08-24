Warm Tips *A Lightning to HDMI adapter cable or a HDMI WiFi display adapter is needed if connecting to a iPhone or a iPad- a MHL cable is needed if you want to connect to your android device. (Your device should support MHL function.) *A External Speaker is required if you need a louder sound. *The 1/4'' screw hole in the back of the projector allow you to mount it on the ceiling or wall. *NOT a best choice for PPT, Word, Excel or business presentation. Recommend to use in dark places. Please change the screen resolution to 800*600 pixels when connect to a laptop or a PC. Imaging Technology: TFT LCD Brightness: 400-600 lumens Contrast: 800:1 Physical resolution: 320*240 It supports high-resolution: 1920*1080 Light source: LED Life: 30,000 hours Focus: Manually Projection Distance: 0.8-2M Projection Size: 24-60 inch Projection ratio: 1.6:1 Screen ratio: 4:3 Color: 16.7M Power: Mobile power 5V-2A DC: 2V-12A Powered by: 10W-24W Supporting documentation: Multimedia files (music, pictures, video, TXT) Voice: Chinese, English and other 23 countries voice Product Size: 126.4*85.8*47.7mm Package Contents: 1 x YG300 Mini Projector 1 x Audio Cable 1 x Remote Control 1 x Power Cable 1 x English Manual