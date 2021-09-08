WELOVE

Mini Portable Folding Stool

🐠【HIGH QUALITY】Made of Double layer strengthen oxford fabric coated waterproof PVC, steel frame. Four legs gives great support, you will never tip over. It's durable and sturdy which can use for a long time. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use. 🐠【PORTABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT】The folding stool is small and lightweight (1.5 lbs), can be put in a small and ultra light bag, easy to carry when you go out; 🐠【SIZE: Unfold Size】10 X 10 X 10.2 inch (L*W*H); Fold Size: 12.2 x 4 inches (L*H); Maximum Load Weight: 220 lbs; 🐠【MULTI-FUNCTIONAL 】Our stool is multi-functional which is perfect to be used indoors, such as bedroom , office, pool, yard, patio,; you also can bring it to outdoor and take in outdoor activities such as beach, picnic, party, camping, parties, bbq/barbecue, fishing, hiking. 🐠【KINDLY REMIND】 In order to maximum the portable feature, the seat is not designed extreme big and NOT HIGH (ONLY 9.8"). Suitable for fatigue reducing in outdoors. Mini Portable Folding Stool, Outdoor Folding Chair for Camping, Picnic, Fishing, Travel, Hiking, Garden, Beach, Quickly-Fold Chair Oxford Cloth with Carry Bag 10" W x 10" D x 10.2" H Significant Features Our camping stools can be folded into a compact size and it weighs light. High quality oxford fabric, much stronger than normal fabric, and steady steel frame endure long-time using. Four legs for steady support, square seat ensures comfortable siting experience. A carrying bag attached for easily storage and portability. Specification: Product Name: Portable Folding Stool Material: 600D Oxford Cloth Unfolded Size: 10x10 x 10.2 inch (L*W*H) Fold Size: 12.2 x 4 inches (L*H) Weight Capacity: 220 lbs Package weight: 1.5 lbs Package Included 1 x Folding Chair 1 x Carry Bag Kindly Tips: 1. Wipe to clean. 2. Check stability regularly. Screws may loosen and need to be tightened. 3. NOT SUIT For Fat and big people