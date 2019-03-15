Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
Wet Brush

Mini Pink Marble Detangler

$6.99
At Ulta Beauty
WetBrush Pro, Mini Pink Marble Detangler. Little brush, big results: The Detangler for life on-the-go.
Featured in 1 story
23 Cheap Hair Products You'll Love In 2019
by Samantha Sasso