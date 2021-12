Instax

Mini Picture Sleeve Magnet – Set Of 10

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 47015029; Color Code: 010 Keep your favorite memories right where you’ll always see them with this set of 10 magnetic transparent picture sleeves, perfect for displaying Instax Mini pictures right on your fridge! Size - Set of 10 - PVC - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 3.6”l x 2.5”w