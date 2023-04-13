Our Place

Mini Perfect Pot

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Our Place

Designed as a pot that does everything and then some, this ultra-handy size is perfect for sauces, soups, grains, eggs, leftovers, and so much more. A 2.5 qt. pot that replaces your saucepan, saucier, sauce pot, soup pot, stew pan, strainer, and spoon rest Made without PTFEs, PFOAs, other PFAS, as well as potentially toxic materials like lead and cadmium High-performance nonstick means cooking (and cleaning up) has never been easier