Our Place
Mini Perfect Pot
$125.00
At Our Place
Designed as a pot that does everything and then some, this ultra-handy size is perfect for sauces, soups, grains, eggs, leftovers, and so much more. A 2.5 qt. pot that replaces your saucepan, saucier, sauce pot, soup pot, stew pan, strainer, and spoon rest Made without PTFEs, PFOAs, other PFAS, as well as potentially toxic materials like lead and cadmium High-performance nonstick means cooking (and cleaning up) has never been easier