Saint Valentine

Mini Pearl Hoops

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saint Valentine

Sydney-based accessories label SAINT VALENTINE creates high quality jewellery made to last and infused with contemporary appeal. The Mini Pearl Hoops will quickly become your go-to everyday style due to their size, comfort and refined elegance. Equally beautiful worn alone or stacked, these beauties are sure to be on high rotation for years to come. - Handmade in Sydney, Australia - Crafted from high quality 925 sterling silver with 18k gold plating - Freshwater pearls - 12mm diameter, 5mm pendant drop - Nickel free & hypoallergenic - Will arrive beautifully packaged in a branded pouch. As every pearl is naturally different, there will be a slight variation in the size and shape adding to this style's unique beauty.