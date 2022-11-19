Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Chan Luu
Mini Pearl Hoop Earrings
$50.00
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
By Anthropologie
Shades Of Sea Glass Mini Drop Earrings
BUY
$17.47
$34.95
Anthropologie
Chan Luu
Mini Pearl Hoop Earrings
BUY
$25.00
$50.00
Anthropologie
Soru Jewellery
Precious Earrings
BUY
£165.00
Soru Jewellery
Monica Vinader
Deia Huggie Earrings
BUY
£75.00
Monica Vinader
More from Chan Luu
Chan Luu
Silver Linear Drop Earrings
BUY
$20.62
$38.50
The Shop by Shopbop
Chan Luu
Round Pecan Placemat, Set Of 2
BUY
$44.00
$55.00
Anthropologie
Chan Luu
Lucky Fish Charm Pendant Necklace
BUY
$215.00
Anthropologie
Chan Luu
Gold-plated Pearl Earrings
BUY
£75.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Earrings
By Anthropologie
Shades Of Sea Glass Mini Drop Earrings
BUY
$17.47
$34.95
Anthropologie
Chan Luu
Mini Pearl Hoop Earrings
BUY
$25.00
$50.00
Anthropologie
Soru Jewellery
Precious Earrings
BUY
£165.00
Soru Jewellery
Monica Vinader
Deia Huggie Earrings
BUY
£75.00
Monica Vinader
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted