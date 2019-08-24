Skip navigation!
Demellier
Mini Oslo Leather Shoulder Bag
A gleaming square clasp juxtaposed against a half-moon silhouette brings intriguing geometry to a minimalist shoulder bag crafted from smooth calfskin leather."/
Shop Meghan Markle’s Fave Bag Brand At Nordstrom
by
Channing Hargrove
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
