Monica Vinader

Mini Nugget Pearl Beaded Necklace

$175.00

Details & Dimensions Hand-faceted and hand-strung, this necklace is adorned with tiny seed pearl nuggets. Complemented by a layer of gold vermeil beads, you can wear it alone, add a pendant or layer with other necklaces for a unique, yet timeless, style statement. Necklace circumference adjustable 41-46cm/16"-18" Stone height 4mm, width 2mm Cast Bead Length 8cm/3" Product code - GP-NK-BEAN-PRL About Vermeil Vermeil (noun) "ver·may" A unique blend of high quality, precious metal, without the hefty price tag. Unlike regular gold plating, a thick layer of 18ct gold is layered on top of a sterling silver base (no brass here, thank you.) Put simply, gold plated vermeil gives you the best quality for the best price.