Tweezerman

Mini Nail Rescue Kit

$22.48 $19.94

Buy Now Review It

Portable trio of Tweezerman’s top stainless steel nail care essentials Petite, travel-friendly set Must have for do it yourself manicurist Tweezerman Nail Rescue Kit is a portable trio of Tweezerman’s top stainless steel nail care essentials, our mini-kit provides big solutions for life's little problems: just pluck from your pocket or purse anytime your nails hit a snag and require a quick fix. The petite, travel-friendly set includes three tools for complete nail care.