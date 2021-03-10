Mario Badescu

Mini Must-haves Set – Rose Edition

Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 52387347; Color Code: 000 Get ready with rose using this Mario Badescu skincare kit, featuring 4 cult favorites that keep you refreshed & renewed. Travel-ready sizes to carry with you wherever your summer takes you. Features Rose Lip Balm - Squeeze tube - Ultra-rich - Rose-scented - Key ingredients: cocoa butter & sweet almond oil Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater - Revitalizes with dewy radiance - Infused with herbal + botanical extracts - Key ingredients: aloe vera + gardenia + rose + bladderwrack + thyme Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner - Infused with rose blend: black rose, rosewater, rose oil - Powered by clarifying witch hazel - Promotes post-cleanse glow Rose Hips Nourishing Oil - Antioxidant-packed formula - Lightweight - Skin type: combination/dry/sensitive Content + Care - Includes 4 pieces - Rose Lip Balm ingredients: Hydrogenated Polydecene, Cocoglycerides, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Dimethicone, Brassica Glycerides, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Glyceryl Behenate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Jojoba Esters, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Glyceryl Rosinate, Beeswax, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Linoleic Acid, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Acacia Decurrens Flower Cera, Oleo Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Linolenic Acid, Raspberry Seed Oil/Tocopheryl Succinate Aminopropanediol Esters, Polyglycerin-3, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Silica, Silica Silylate, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Tocopherol, Parfum (Fragrance) - Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater ingredients: Aqua (Water, Eau), Propylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Rosa Canina Extract, Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Leaf Extract, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Gardenia Florida Fruit Extract, Caprylyl Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Citronellol, Geraniol, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 42090 (Blue 1) - Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner ingredients: Aqua (Water, Eau), Glycerin, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Leaf Extract, Rosa Damascena (Rose) Flower Water, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Rosa Hybrid Flower Extract, Rosa Domascena Flower Oil, Pentylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Propanediol, Polysorbate 20, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 15985 (Yellow 6), CI 19140 (Yellow 5) - Rose Hips Nourishing Oil ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Aqua (Water, Eau), Rosa Canina Fruit Extract, Glycerin, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Hexylene Glycol, Diazolidinyl Urea, PEG-25 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Methylparaben, Propylparaben - Made in the USA Size - Rose Lip Balm: 0.35 oz - Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater: 2 fl oz - Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner: 2 fl oz - Rose Hips Nourishing Oil: 0.3 fl oz