Mario Badescu

Mini Mist Collection

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

WHAT IT IS: Match a mini mist to your every mood. This fan-favorite set of Mario Badescu's travel-friendly face mists is back--but for a limited time, only. Vegan. SET INCLUDES: - Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater 2 oz. - Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea 2 oz. - Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender 2 oz. - Facial Spray with Aloe, Sage and Orange Blossom 2 oz.