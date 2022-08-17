Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Ouai
Mini Melrose Place Eau De Parfum
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Ouai
Mini Melrose Place Eau De Parfum
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Diptyque
Orphéon Eau De Parfum
BUY
$245.00
Mecca
Diptyque
Orphéon Eau De Parfum
BUY
$190.00
Mecca
Sana Jardin
Tiger By Her Side Eau De Parfum
BUY
$280.00
Selfridges
More from Ouai
Ouai
Mini Melrose Place Eau De Parfum
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Ouai
Ouai Matte Pomade
BUY
$24.00
Amazon
Ouai
Detox Shampoo
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Ouai
Wave Spray
BUY
$22.40
$28.00
Amazon
More from Fragrance
Ouai
Mini Melrose Place Eau De Parfum
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Diptyque
Orphéon Eau De Parfum
BUY
$245.00
Mecca
Diptyque
Orphéon Eau De Parfum
BUY
$190.00
Mecca
Sana Jardin
Tiger By Her Side Eau De Parfum
BUY
$280.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted