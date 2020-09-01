Cal Exotics

Mini Marvels Marvelous Egg-citer

$69.95

Vibrating Groove Hugs Your Clit & Nips For Mind-Blowing O’s! Tease yourself from head to toe with this contoured egg. Then focus all its power on your most sensitive bits with the special pleasure groove until you’re shaking all over! Rub it all over your body for an exciting massage and powerful direct stimulation Slip your clit or nipples in the special pleasure groove for even stronger vibrations Experiment with 10 vibration modes, including multiple speeds & patterns Discreetly sized for fun on the go & personal privacy Waterproof for wet & wild play in the tub or shower Measures 2.5 inches long by 1.75 inches wide Made from smooth, body-friendly silicone for long-lasting enjoyment Rechargeable vibe runs up to 4 hours, USB charging cord included Get your groove on with the specially shaped Mini Marvels Marvelous EggCiter! This colorful and petite vibrator fits easily in the palm of your hand for a relaxing and stimulating massage. The vibrations feel magical as they work your tense muscles and tease your erogenous zones with every touch. When you’re ready to kick things up a notch, slip your clit or nipples in the special pleasure groove and start moaning away! The groove allows the vibrator to stimulate your bits from multiple angles for more intense sensations and pleasure! There are 10 vibration modes for you to try, each offering a unique sensation to drive you wild. The EggCiter features multiple speeds for steady stimulation at different intensity levels. And there are programmed patterns with pulsations, escalations, and waves of vibration. The gentler settings are great for foreplay, while the more powerful ones are sure to get you off! The discreetly sized EggCiter fits easily in the palm of your hand. With its vivid color and unusual design, it looks nothing like your everyday sex toy – which makes it even easier to hide. At home, you could tuck it into the back of a drawer where no one else could find it. And if you’re traveling, the vibe slips discreetly in your purse or suitcase so you can take i