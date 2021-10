Ciate London

Mini Mani Month® 2021

€70.01

The original beauty advent calendar is back, and this year we have teamed up with UK-based illustrator and designer Ruby Taylor; known for her feel-good illustrations across print, fashion, and stationery. Housed in environmentally conscious packaging, this year’s edition of Mini Mani Month features a completely bespoke and limited-edition piece of collectible work from Ruby Taylor; inspired by Ciaté’s hometown of London.