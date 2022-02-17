Hsei

Mini Makeup Sponge Washing Machine

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

Cute and helpful: this makeup brushes cleaner device is designed into the shape of a real washing machine, which looks very cute and realistic; you can wash your makeup brushes, sponge, powder puff and so on, can clean them well without any hurts, save your time and energy Portable size: the size of this mini washing machine is 10.5 x 8 x 8 cm/ 4.13 x 3.15 x 3.15 inch, which is a small size, convenient for carrying and storage, and this size makes it look lovely, can give you a good mood when using Plastic material: the material of this mini washing machine is plastic, which is lightweight, convenient for carrying and storage, they can work with batteries, so you needn't wash your cosmetic tools with hands anymore Easy to operate: fill the mini washing machine with warm water, mix up the makeup cleanser, place your makeup brushes and sponges in it, then start the machine, wait a moment and you can get your cleaning done; Please note the washing machine has low power and is only applied to clean small items such as puffs, false eyelashes, etc. Note: the added water should not exceed the highest water level marked in the inner barrel of the washing machine, otherwise there will be water leakage