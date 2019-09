Dash

Mini Maker: The Mini Waffle Maker Machine

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

Craving blueberry waffles or potato pancakes? with the Dash mini waffle maker, you can make single serve dishes in less than three minutes. The nonstick surface allows you to perfectly cook and Brown whatever is it you make, and is a fun activity for both adults and kids! Unprocess your food with the recipe book that is included with purchase, and gain access to our database of thousands of recipes for free!