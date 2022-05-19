United States
Senreve
Mini Maestra
$695.00
At Senreve
The Mini Maestra is a mini version of our beloved Maestra Bag. This Italian leather handbag is the perfect size to fit an iPad or Kindle. The Mini Maestra features 7 interior compartments including a padded sleeve that fits an iPad Mini, while the central compartment fits up to a 10.5” tablet. Best of all, this convertible handbag can be worn four ways: as a backpack, crossbody, satchel or tote.