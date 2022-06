Mignonne Gavigan

Mini Madeline Earrings

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Accessorize in dynamic style with these feathery earrings in a vibrant shade of neon yellow. 1" drop, 1" width Stainless steel post back Goldtone plate/synthetic materials/leather Imported Item #7104632 Helpful info: Keep jewelry away from water and chemicals; remove during physical activities; store separately in a soft pouch.