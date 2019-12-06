Mkono

Mini Macrame Wall Hanging Set

Treat yourself those beautiful macrame minis if you are looking to bring a boho chic vibe to your home. Also it will be a beautiful and practical gift for your family or friends, also great for housewarming, birthday, wedding, christmas, and more! They are perfect for any boho event. These macrame minis are too cute to pass up. It features a geometric design and a small fringe to add bohemian elegance to any room. Also hang on a kitchen cabinet, on a door knob, your Christmas tree as an ornament, car mirror charms, adorn a present with one and so much more. All mini's come ready to hang with thread attached to the wooden dowel. Mkono Macrame Wall Hangings are made of 100% Pure cotton cord, without artificial ingredients or chemicals. Sturdy, durable and premium quality. Those cute and chunky macrames can make a big difference in any space. Three styles with different braided patterns in a set for more choices. Triangle macrame hanging total height is 8.5 inches. The Mini Macramé Wall arts are beautiful and unique handmade home décor item perfect to bring the Bohemian vibe into any room! Mkono is a registered trademark and our product is professional manufacturing and sole selling.