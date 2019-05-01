Description
Sculptural bucket bag from Danse Lente. Genuine Italian calfskin. Gusseted sides with snap fastening. Adjustable shoulder strap with signature punctuated keyhole fastening. Top handles. Removable leather pouch. Structured base. Unlined.
• Leather
• Made in UK
Sizing
Measurements
11.25” x 8”
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates