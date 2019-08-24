Mini Lip Gloss 4-Piece Set
Item No. ABH01-32144
Product description
Mini Lip Gloss Set is a holiday must-have for any ABH fan. This deluxe set contains four limited-edition shades of Lip Gloss that feature Anastasia Beverly Hills’ full-sparkle formula with a multidimensional reflect.
Weightless formula with comfortable wearability
Vanilla scented
Mirror-like glossy finish with a sparkle effect
Flat paddle-shaped applicator delivers colors with precision and shapes the lips
Shade Descriptions -
Diamond - Multi-dimensional sparkle in a clear base
Citrine - Multi-dimensional gold, pink, and soft green sparkle in a golden gloss base
Pearl - Multi-dimensional sparkle in a soft opalescent pink base
Pink Tourmaline - Violet and magenta reflects in a candy pink opalescent base