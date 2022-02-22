ILIA Beauty

Mini Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Item 2217933 What it is: A buildable, flake-free mascara that lengthens, lifts, and curls for more voluminous lashes. Highlighted Ingredients: - Shea Butter: Conditions and protects against irritation. - Beeswax: Coats and lengthens the look of lashes with soft flexibility and hold. - Keratin: Fortifies and promotes healthy lashes. Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: This lightweight, nourishing formula contains beeswax and carnauba wax to weightlessly condition your lashes. Shea butter and keratin fortify to enhance and nourish the look of lash condition. A dual-sided brush allows you to define, lift, and separate lashes with precision. Limitless Lash Mascara is ophthalmologist-tested, safe for sensitive eyes, and safe for contact lens wearers. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.