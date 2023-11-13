United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Benefit Cosmetics
Mini Lash & Brow Bells Mascara & Brow Setter Value Set
$20.00
At Sephora
Release your inner 90's queen with our Bella crop sweater. Cropped pointelle cotton knit, crop sweater with wavy stripes. Pair back with the matching Bella Flares or for a cheeky look, the Bella Bike Shorts. Based on a size SMALL. Size chart: Length from shoulder to hem: 45cm 1/2 bust armpit seam to armpit seam 45cm 2cm grading between sizes.