Danse Lente

Mini Johnny Leather Bucket Bag

$430.00
At mytheresa
Danse Lente's Mini Johnny bucket bag comes in a commanding architectural shape that's been inspired by the abstract structures of Constantin Brâncuși. Crafted from smooth sky blue leather, this durable style is enhanced by glossy silver-tone hardware and a thick top handle, while folded origami-style fastenings keep your valuables safe and secure. An optional shoulder strap allows for hands-free styling. Work yours crossbody over pretty summer dresses. material: calf leather internal details: fabric lining, internal zipped pocket detachable, adjustable shoulder strap, top handle magnetic fastening comes with dust bag Designer colour name: Sky
