Danse Lente's Mini Johnny bucket bag comes in a commanding architectural shape that's been inspired by the abstract structures of Constantin Brâncuși. Crafted from smooth sky blue leather, this durable style is enhanced by glossy silver-tone hardware and a thick top handle, while folded origami-style fastenings keep your valuables safe and secure. An optional shoulder strap allows for hands-free styling. Work yours crossbody over pretty summer dresses.
material: calf leather
internal details: fabric lining, internal zipped pocket
detachable, adjustable shoulder strap, top handle
magnetic fastening
comes with dust bag
Designer colour name: Sky