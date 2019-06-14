The mini version of ‘Johnny’ is an eye-catching structural piece, inspired by Constantin Brancusi’s abstract sculptures. Its focal point is an exaggerated D-ring in the centre of the hexagonal shape, representing the strong influence of modernist art in this style. A geometric silhouette with a cool, origami-style opening the Johnny has distinctive hardware and a contrasting top handle.
· 21.5cm (H) x 27cm (W) x 11cm (D)
· 100% Genuine Calf Leather
· Signature D-ring accent and fastening
· Adjustable & Removable long crossbody strap
· Top handle for dual wear
· Smart origami closure featuring double magnetic press-stud closure
· Embossed DANSE LENTE lettering at front
· One interior zip pocket
· Dust bag and branded box included
