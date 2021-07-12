Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
kate spade new york
Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
$44.00
$24.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
Need a few alternatives?
Common Era
Artemis Goddess Of Wild Things Necklace With Diamond
BUY
$256.00
$320.00
Common Era
shopsswell
Fruit Salad Bead Necklace
BUY
$16.00
Etsy
Oak + Fort
Lock Pendant Necklace
BUY
C$22.00
Oak + Fort
Catbird x Miranda July
Little Butterfly Charm
BUY
$34.00
Catbird
More from kate spade new york
kate spade new york
Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
BUY
$24.90
$44.00
Nordstrom
kate spade new york
Falling Flower High-waist Bottoms
BUY
$55.99
$75.00
Zappos
kate spade new york
Falling Flower Square Neck Bikini Top
BUY
$85.00
Zappos
kate spade new york
Colorblock Floral Hair Tie
BUY
$48.00
Nordstrom
More from Necklaces
BaubleBar
Nascita Necklace
BUY
$34.00
$58.00
BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Gina Necklace
BUY
$18.00
$48.00
BaubleBar
kate spade new york
Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
BUY
$24.90
$44.00
Nordstrom
PANDORA
Two-tone Circles Pendant & Necklace
BUY
$150.00
PANDORA
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted