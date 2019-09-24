With our new Simple Hydrating Light Moisturizer you can keep your skin happy and soft wherever you are, wherever you go! Our portable facial moisturizer keeps skin moisturized and pampered for up to 12 hours. Simple Mini Hydrating Light Moisturizer comes in ultra light and flexible packaging made with 62% less plastic vs. current 50ml packs and fits right inside your handbag. Simple Hydrating Light Moisturizer sinks into skin super quickly and helps to maintain a healthy skin barrier throughout the day thanks to our special blend containing Pro-Vitamin B5, Vitamin E, Glycerin and Borage Seed Oil. Whether you're creating the perfect base for your make-up or have just cleansed your skin before bed, this facial gives skin a boost of hydration, making it a great addition to both your morning and evening beauty regimens. Just smooth gently into your face and neck using upwards and outwards movements.