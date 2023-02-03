Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Gisou
Mini Honey Infused Hair Oil
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Gisou
Mini Honey Infused Hair Oil
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day™ Dry Shampoo
BUY
$16.00
Living Proof
Garnier
Garnier Whole Blends Gentle Shampoo Oat Delicacy, For Sensitive Scalp, 22 Fl....
BUY
$16.10
Amazon
OGX
Ogx Anti-breakage + Keratin Oil Fortifying Anti-frizz Shampoo For Damaged Hai...
BUY
$7.89
Target
More from Gisou
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Oil
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Oil
BUY
$38.00
Mecca
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Oil
BUY
$87.00
Sephora
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Wash Shampoo
BUY
$26.00
$37.00
Sephora
More from Hair Care
Gisou
Mini Honey Infused Hair Oil
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day™ Dry Shampoo
BUY
$16.00
Living Proof
Garnier
Garnier Whole Blends Gentle Shampoo Oat Delicacy, For Sensitive Scalp, 22 Fl....
BUY
$16.10
Amazon
OGX
Ogx Anti-breakage + Keratin Oil Fortifying Anti-frizz Shampoo For Damaged Hai...
BUY
$7.89
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted