Mini Hollywood Liquid Lipstick Charms are portable and adorable versions of Charlotte’s award-winning Hollywood Lips matte liquid lipsticks. This is the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for yourself – two best-selling shades in the most magical, golden gifting case! Shades included are:
Hollywood Lips in Too Bad I’m Bad: a nourishing, rosy pink matte liquid formula.
Hollywood Lips in Show Girl: a warm, deep berry shade for the ultimate Hollywood starlet lip.
WHAT MAKES HOLLYWOOD LIPS MAGIC:
• Weightless formula.
• Beeswax helps to prevent your lips from drying out – providing nourishment & a comfortable feel.
• Sea Lavender contains Hyaluronic Acid & Firming Actives which can help to slow down the signs of aging for smoother, plumper-looking lips.
• Buildable formula can be dialed up from a soft matte look to a gorgeous, pigmented lip.
• Hug applicator to bottom lip to cover completely and use the thinner tip to define and trace your upper lip to cheat a fuller top lip. Crescent applicator mimics the natural curve of your lips for a contour effect.
• Ideal for a liquid matte lip color in a nourishing formula.
SKU: LHMLXX2XXR
Fill: 2 x 1.2ml