Manvi

Mini Handheld Steamer

$34.79

Buy Now Review It

Remove Wrinkles Fast and Efficiently - the most humanized travel steamer on the market. The easy-to-fill water tank heats up in less than 25 seconds and powers 10 continuous minutes of effortless steaming. Suits for All Fabrics - This portable steamer is designed for all types of fabrics including cotton, wool, polyester, plush, silk, nylon and linen. The handheld steamer effectively steams and removes the crease and wrinkle of your clothing like suits , jersey, shirts , wedding dress or great for household items like curtains, Beddings. Upgrade 360° Anti-Spill Design - Reformative electronic pump syste and steam channeling deliver steam evenly from any angle you need. The steamer for clothes can be tilted over 45 degrees without water spitting & leasks. You can enjoy safe and dry ironing without the risk or burns and water spills. Why choose that - This portable steamer for clothes combines a small size with big potential. Detachable 100ml water tank enough for 1 shirt and unlike other clothes steamer, you will feel like holding a feather while working. PORTABLE / LIGHT WEIGHT / TRAVEL SIZED: This travel steamer for clothes comes with a carrying bag great for storage and protection of the unit. The measuring cup allows you to pour water into the unit carefully. A nice folding clothes hanger add convenience to your trip. Our mini steamer meets your expectation for the size and travel ability. Noted: Designed only for 110V . The use of any adapters and converters is forbidden! The garment steamer is very compact ,easy to pack and store. This portable steamer will help to removing wrinkles when travelling, can save your time, energy, and money. How to avoid mineral buildup? 1.turn the unit off and unplug the power cord. 2.filling the tank with mixture of 50.% vinegar and 50% water. 3.Slowly pour the water-vinegar mixture into the reservoir. and pour it out 3 minutes later. if the procedure above does not return the unit to regulat operation, the unit may need servicing TIP #1:The travel steamer will aut