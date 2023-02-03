Shibari

Mini Halo Powerful Handheld Rechargeable Massager

$39.95 $25.49

Buy Now Review It

RELIEVE SORE MUSCLES - Great For Arms Back Hands Spin Legs Stiff Neck Shoulders or Any Sore Spots SPECIAL HIGH STRENGTH MOTOR - Provides Exceptional Power, Yet Quiet Vibrations 20X PULSATIONS -20 Vibration Patterns & 8 Speed Strengths To Tailor Your Massage Experience BENDABLE NECK - Flexible Massage Action Right Where You Need It, Made of Ultra-Soft, Premium Grade Silicone For Complete Comfort OPTIONS FOR YOUR MASSAGE - 100% Waterproof, USB Rechargeable, Cable Included