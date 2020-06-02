Shibari

Mini Halo 20x Multi-speed Wireless Power Wand Massager, Purple

$27.95

Buy Now Review It

20 different speeds and 8 vibration patterns Shibari' S high-strength motor in a more portable and lightweight size Usb rechargeable, long-lasting High-Grade silicone cushioned massage head with bendable neck 100 percent water resistant Product Description The Shibari mini halo takes the power of the Shibari halo and puts it in a compact sleek design. The Shibari mini halo may be small, but don't let that fool you. With it's 20x pulsations, it will help you relax in no time. This wand is USB rechargeable and 100 percent water resistant. Manufacturer Contact Information (661) 368 – 6210.