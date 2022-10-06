True Decadence

Mini Grab Bag In Silver Metallic Snake

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Product Code 117634384 Brand Combining timeless silhouettes with standout embellishments, True Decadence has been mastering occasionwear since 2016. The brand's eye-catching array of tiered maxi dresses, sweetheart tops and staple clutch bags take all the stress out of dressing to impress. Whether you’re heading to that summer wedding or invite-only garden party, achieve best-dressed status with our True Decadence at ASOS edit.