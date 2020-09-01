United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr
Mini Go Off Makeup Dissolving Mist
$18.00
At Sephora
What it is: An epic, continuous mist that slips over skin and instantly dissolves all makeup on contact without leaving skin feeling tight or dry. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Oiliness Formulation: Mist Highlighted Ingredients: - Jojoba: Calms and hydrates. - Rosehip Oil: Moisturizes, exfoliates, and brightens. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: This no-drip, super-slick, mess-free mist is Patrick Starrr’s secret to removing full-glam makeup. The super-fine, controlled mist applies evenly to the face and is infused with juicy ingredients like calming jojoba and brightening rosehip oils to refresh and soothe skin while removing makeup.