ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr

Mini Go Off Makeup Dissolving Mist

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: An epic, continuous mist that slips over skin and instantly dissolves all makeup on contact without leaving skin feeling tight or dry. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Oiliness Formulation: Mist Highlighted Ingredients: - Jojoba: Calms and hydrates. - Rosehip Oil: Moisturizes, exfoliates, and brightens. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: This no-drip, super-slick, mess-free mist is Patrick Starrr’s secret to removing full-glam makeup. The super-fine, controlled mist applies evenly to the face and is infused with juicy ingredients like calming jojoba and brightening rosehip oils to refresh and soothe skin while removing makeup.