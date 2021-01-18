Urban Outfitters

Mini Glass Table Lamp

£39.00

Style No. 0522613760041; Color Code: 070 Perfect for your nightstand or bookshelf display, this little table lamp features a shaped glass vessel with a standing construction and open top. Frosty glass shade emits a warm glow. Plugs into power on with in-line switch 2 ft from lamp. Content + Care - Requires one E26 40W bulb - not included - Glass - Wipe clean - This product has a UK plug Size - Dimensions: 4.92”dia x 8.27”h - Cord length: 7 ft