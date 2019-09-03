hOmeLabs

Mini Fridge - 3.3 Cu Ft Under Counter Refrigerator With Covered Chiller Compartment

SPACE SAVING COMPACT REFRIGERATOR - This single door electric mini fridge with 18.5 x 17 x 33.5 inches measurement and 3.3 cubic feet capacity is perfectly sized to keep your favorite beverage cool while taking up minimal space in your college dorm, RV, apartment, garage or office ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE CONTROL - By turning the thermostat knob, our refrigerator can be adjusted to three temperature modes: Max, Med, or Min. The Med and Max modes are used to freeze ice inside the freezing chamber. While on Med mode, the temperature inside the refrigerating chamber is around 33 to 35°F FOOD STORAGE with a FUN & STYLISH FINISH - This machine is designed with a sleek black exterior that adds a classy touch to any room in your home or office. It features a single door with a unique design that allows you to write and erase notes on the front, letting you personalize it your way REVERSIBLE DOOR with REMARKABLE STORAGE - This unit is designed with a roomy interior to store your extra food and beverages in an organized way. Its reversible door offers a spot for your favorite canned beverages, as well as a compartment that can hold a liter of soda or a bottle of wine 3 REMOVABLE GLASS SHELVES INCLUDED - Our free standing mini fridge comes complete with removable glass shelves that can be adjusted if you want to tuck something a little taller in the fridge. This fridge is also equipped with a removable drain tray to catch drips from the freezer when you defrost it